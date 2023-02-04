NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida community came together for a special event as part of a weekend of remembrance for Trayvon Martin.

The Trayvon Martin Foundation on Saturday hosted its annual Peace Walk and Talk at the Ives Estates Park, located at 20901 NE 16th Ave. in Northeast Miami-Dade.

The foundation is a nonprofit organization that provides emotional and financial support to families who have lost a child to gun violence.

It was founded by Trayvon’s parents, Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, with a clear goal for years to come.

“Each year is very important to me that we send a clear message that Trayvon had a right to live, that Trayvon had a right to walk in peace, without being followed, chased, profiled or killed,” said Fulton, “and so, we want to send a clear message out to the world that our kids matter and that they are important as well.”

Trayvon was shot to death by a neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman on Feb. 26, 2012, as he walked home from a convenience store in Sanford, Florida, wearing a gray hoodie.

He would have turned 28 on Sunday.

