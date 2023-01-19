FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A system failure closed down Brightline trains between South Florida locations and the issue has since been fixed, but passengers were not happy following the complication.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, the suspension of services between Fort Lauderdale, Aventura and Miami came as an operating system at the New River Bridge failed.

7Skyforce hovered over the bridge, which was stuck in the up-right position blocking the Brightline train from going through.

Florida Eastcoast Railway workers on the ground fixed the problem as the bridge slowly closed again throughout the morning.

All Brightline services are now open, but passengers that needed to get to their destinations in the morning were frustrated with the inconvenience.

“Things happen but I wish they would’ve told us before we got on the train that there was a problem because I would’ve driven,” said Todd Fabbri.

Lauren Johnson was on the train when Brightline made an announcement.

“We were supposed to be en route to Miami, and then they said ‘This train isn’t going to go any further south, please get off and we will shuttle you to Miami,’ but where’s the shuttle?” Johnson said.

For those who were catching flights for their vacations, waiting for shuttles was not an option.

“Don’t know how many people are getting on that shuttle, how many shuttles are coming, things like that so,” said Dominique Juste.

All other stranded passengers were able to take the train’s scheduled later in the day while some took an Uber to their next destination

Lindsay Wagor departed from Miami International Airport for a girl’s trip in Mexico and wasn’t going to miss her flight.

“Oh, I had to call a car so it’s an extra you know $60, so hopefully Brightline will compensate the passengers because that’s a few margaritas in Tulum. You know what I’m saying?” she said.

It remains unclear whether travelers will be reimbursed for their Uber rides.

