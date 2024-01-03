MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - The skies were busy on Tuesday as the holiday season wrapped up.

Travelers lined up at Miami International Airport on Tuesday morning in one of the biggest days of the travel season as many people return home after New Year’s Eve

Operations at Miami International Airport and Fort-Lauderdale Hollywood International were running smoothly with very few delays.

“It was nice and smooth today honestly. Little turbulence on the flight, but we’re here safe and sound, so can’t complain,” said D’vante Obe who arrived from Boston

Sunday is also expected to be busy as people head home before school resumes on Monday.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.