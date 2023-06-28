MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - In the face of relentless severe weather conditions across the country, travelers at Miami International Airport have been grappling with significant disruptions to their flights, leading to frustration and inconvenience.

From endless delays to exhausted passengers resorting to sleeping on airport floors, the impact of these weather-related challenges has been extensive.

7News cameras on Wednesday captured long lines at an MIA terminal.

Among the passengers who found themselves waiting after their fights were delayed was Huntley Sawyers.

“I know people who’ve been here from earlier this morning, struggling to get on a flight,” said Sawyers.

Sawyers said he and his family on their way to Houston from MIA.

“I was excited but, you know, it was just like, the day is gone already, kind of, so we’ll see what tomorrow feels like, if we make it on the plane,” he said.

Sawyers and his loved ones are not alone. Other passengers are feeling the airport headaches, too, not just in South Florida but around the country.

Staffing shortages in the airline industry are another reason why people are stuck, including an air traffic controller shortage.

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby wrote an internal memo. It reads in part, “The [Federal Aviation Agency] frankly failed us this weekend … It led to massive delays, cancellations, diversions, as well as crews and aircraft out of position … That put everyone behind the eight ball.”

Since Saturday, the nation’s airlines have been forced to cancel over 6,000 flights, with an additional 32,000 experiencing delays. Such statistics reflect the magnitude of the travel woes that have beset airports nationwide, leaving passengers stranded and longing for their intended destinations.

“They said it was technical problems. Once we went to reticketing, they told us that it was due to the weather,” said traveler Claudia Rendon.

Zachary Navit, a weary traveler, voiced his exasperation as he mentioned he barely got sleep while he awaited his flight.

“It’s certainly been a test of patience, frustrating in many ways,” he said.

Edwar Barajona, another traveler caught in the chaos, described scenes of long queues, distressed children and even elderly passengers sleeping on the airport floor.

Another traveler said he needed to fly to Maine for work, but all of the flights into the state have been delayed.

“I don’t even have my luggage,” he said. “It’s been over two days, and I still haven’t even seen Maine. I was supposed to leave on Saturday.”

The root cause of this travel nightmare can be traced back to the weekend, when intense thunderstorms swept across the country, compelling airlines to keep their planes grounded for safety reasons. Travelers found themselves stranded miles away from their desired destinations, as the severe weather conditions wreaked havoc on flight schedules.

“Once we were getting in line, they told us our flight was canceled,” said Claudia, who’s been stuck in Miami since Monday waiting to get back home to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. “Hopefully, I’m praying that the flight is going to be on time.”

Experts predict cancellations could get worse closer to the July Fourth holiday, potentially exacerbating an already tense situation.

According to AAA, nearly 4.2 million travelers are projected to take to the skies during this period, setting a new record for holiday air travel. As a result, airports are bracing for an influx of passengers, raising concerns about potential disruptions and further exacerbating the existing travel challenges.

Andrew Gross, a spokesperson for AAA, advised travelers to take proactive measures to minimize the impact of potential disruptions. Gross emphasized the importance of arriving at the airport on time and recommended having the airline’s app installed on mobile devices to stay updated on any gate changes.

Natalie, a traveler with a flight to Greece, described the situation as “frustrating” and attempted to call Jet Blue for answers. “We’ll try this now as we’re walking down to Jet Blue but nobody seems to know what to do.”

As of late Wednesday afternoon, FlightAware reported nearly 6,000 flights and more than 1,000 were cancelled.

As the nation grapples with severe weather conditions and the ensuing travel difficulties, passengers are left hoping for improved conditions and smoother journeys in the days ahead.

“You have to have that kind of expectation that things might not go smoothly. I feel like ,if you have too high of expectations, then your day is ruined,” said Sawyers.

Airport officials advise travelers to check with their airlines to ensure there are no delays or cancellations before they head to the airport.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.