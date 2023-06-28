MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - In the face of relentless severe weather conditions across the country, travelers at Miami International Airport (MIA) have been grappling with significant disruptions to their flights, leading to frustration and inconvenience. From endless delays to exhausted passengers resorting to sleeping on airport floors, the impact of these weather-related challenges has been extensive.

Since Saturday, the nation’s airlines have been forced to cancel over 6,000 flights, with an additional 32,000 experiencing delays. Such statistics reflect the magnitude of the travel woes that have beset airports nationwide, leaving passengers stranded and longing for their intended destinations.

Zachary Navit, a weary traveler, voiced his exasperation as he mentioned he barely got sleep while he awaited his flight.

“It’s certainly been a test of patience, frustrating in many ways,” he said.

Edwar Barajona, another traveler caught in the chaos, described scenes of long queues, distressed children, and even elderly passengers sleeping on the airport floor.

Another traveler said he needed to fly to Maine for work, but all of the flights into the state have been delayed.

“I don’t even have my luggage,” he said. “It’s been over two days and I still haven’t even seen Maine. I was supposed to leave on Saturday.”

The root cause of this travel nightmare can be traced back to the weekend when intense thunderstorms swept across the country, compelling airlines to keep their planes grounded for safety reasons. Travelers found themselves stranded miles away from their desired destinations, as the severe weather conditions wreaked havoc on flight schedules.

Adding to the growing concerns, the upcoming July Fourth holiday could exacerbate an already tense situation.

According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), nearly 4.2 million travelers are projected to take to the skies during this period, setting a new record for holiday air travel. As a result, airports are bracing for an influx of passengers, raising concerns about potential disruptions and further exacerbating the existing travel challenges.

Andrew Gross, a spokesperson for AAA, advised travelers to take proactive measures to minimize the impact of potential disruptions. Gross emphasized the importance of arriving at the airport on time and recommended having the airline’s app installed on mobile devices to stay updated on any gate changes.

As the nation grapples with severe weather conditions and the ensuing travel difficulties, passengers are left hoping for improved conditions and smoother journeys in the days ahead.

