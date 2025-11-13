MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - With the government shutdown over, airports across the country are hoping operations return to normal in time for the holidays, and travelers in South Florida are no exception.

7News cameras on Thursday morning captured long lines at Miami International Airport that were nevertheless moving briskly.

Travelers who spoke with 7News run the gamut between those whose flights were canceled to those whose itineraries weren’t impacted at all.

But government officials warn travelers planning to catch flights in the coming days that they may still have a bumpy ride ahead, despite the end of the shutdown.

“I’m concerned that we’re not going to have, on day one, controllers come back into the towers right away,” said Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy.

Since the Federal Aviation Administration started canceling flights due to air traffic control shortages, officials said, more than 9,000 flights have been cut nationwide.

On Wednesday, 6% of all commercial flights were canceled at 40 major airports, including MIA, where Librata Modesto said a loved ones’s flight was canceled.

“We are heading to Fort Lauderdale[-Hollywood International] airport to leave him, so he is going to have to sleep over in the airport again,” said Modesto.

Other travelers, however, remain optimistic despite delays and cancellations.

“We thought the plane was delayed a couple of hours. It turns out, it looks like it’s on time,” said traveler Mary Howard.

“No delays up to now, so fingers crossed,” said traveler Michael Jenkins.

Howard and Jenkins are part of a group of South Floridians flying to Madrid to watch the Miami Dolphins face off against the Washington Commanders. They said they refuse to let any airline chaos get in their way.

“It’s not going to be canceled. We’re going to Madrid to watch the Dolphins win. That’s what’s happening,” said traveler Ron Howard.

Despite their upbeat attitudes, travelers do want to know when the chaos will subside. Officials said fliers should expect things to normalize once safety measures improve and air traffic controllers return to work, with less than two weeks until Thanksgiving travel ramps up.

“We’re trying to manage risk in the system to make sure people fly and fly safely,” said Duffy.

“What’s really important for us is getting back to business, and what I mean by that is Thanksgiving is coming up. It’s go time for us,” said FAA Acting Chief Operating Officer Frank McIntosh.

Some South Floridians said they’re just hoping for the best.

The FAA anticipated canceling 10% of flights nationwide by Friday, but on Wednesday they said that because air traffic controllers are coming back to work, they’re set to cancel only about 6%.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.