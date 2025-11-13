FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - With the government shutdown over, airports across the country are hoping operations return to normal in time for the holidays, and travelers in South Florida are no exception.

7News cameras on Thursday morning captured long lines at Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport that were nevertheless moving briskly.

After 44 days, the nation’s longest government shutdown is over, but flyers at MIA are still on edge. They run the gamut between those whose flights were canceled to those whose itineraries weren’t impacted at all.

“We should be getting in around noon, so hopefully, no hiccups there,” said traveler Mandi Morioka.

Traveler Margee Clifford said she’s heading to Alaska.

“I’m traveling back from being overseas, and it feels much riskier to be here in the United States,” she said.

Government officials warn travelers planning to catch flights in the coming days that they may still have a bumpy ride ahead.

“I’m concerned that we’re not going to have, on day one, controllers come back into the towers right away,” said Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy.

Since the Federal Aviation Administration started canceling flights due to air traffic control shortages, officials said, more than 10,000 flights have been cut nationwide.

The FAA anticipated canceling 10% of flights nationwide by the end of the week, but on Wednesday they said that because air traffic controllers are coming back to work, they’ll only be forced to cancel 6%.

“We’re trying to manage risk in the system to make sure people fly and fly safely,” said Duffy.

And flying they are.

“This is my second out of five flights,” said Clifford.

Clifford said her voyage has been smooth sailing so far, but she’s always prepared for the worst.

“I travel with a collapsable tea kettle and food, in case I get delayed or stranded somewhere,” she said.

But not everyone has been so fortunate. Librata Modesto said a loved ones’s flight out of MIA was canceled.

“We are heading to Fort Lauderdale Airport to leave him, so he is going to have to sleep over in the airport again,” said Modesto.

Other travelers, however, remain optimistic despite delays and cancellations — like a group of South Floridians flying to Madrid to watch the Miami Dolphins face off against the Washington Commanders.

“We thought the plane was delayed a couple of hours. It turns out, it looks like it’s on time,” said traveler Mary Howard.

“No delays up to now, so fingers crossed,” said traveler Michael Jenkins.

These travelers said they refuse to let any airline chaos get in their way.

“It’s not going to be canceled. We’re going to Madrid to watch the Dolphins win. That’s what’s happening,” said traveler Ron Howard.

Meanwhile, Morioka joined her teammates of Florida International University’s women’s volleyball team as they made their way through security. She said delays or cancellations aren’t an option for them on Thursday.

“We have some games to play this weekend, so hopefully we’re on time,” said Morioka.

Now, with less than two weeks until the Thanksgiving travel rush, Morioka said that optimism is a bit more fleeting.

“Especially with, like, the holidays coming up, people want to be with their families, and so, if the airports aren’t working the way they’re supposed, then, you know, it’s tough,” she said.

But government officials said flyers should expect things to normalize once safety measures improve and air traffic controllers return to work,

“What’s really important for us is getting back to business, and what I mean by that is Thanksgiving is coming up. It’s go time for us,” said FAA Acting Chief Operating Officer Frank McIntosh.

However, it still remains unclear how long it will take until all air travel normalizes.

