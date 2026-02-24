FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - The historic blizzard that blanketed the Northeast led to a travel freeze across the country that’s expected to last for a while, but travelers at South Florida airports are finally starting to see a light at the end of the tunnel.

Despite a forecast that doesn’t favor air travel, passengers at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport who spoke to 7News on Tuesday said they’re feeling optimistic and feeling good about getting home.

They’re less enthusiastic about the frigid weather waiting for them back up north.

Among this waiting to board their flights at FLL was Allison, who said she’s determined to stay positive.

“We weren’t sure if we would need to reschedule for later this week, but fingers crossed, we’ll be OK,” she said.

For these unflappable travelers, optimism is the only carry-on they need — especially when facing a blizzard of delays and cancellations.

“We’re going to Boston, but the flight’s on time,” said a traveler.

Tuesday morning’s sunnier outlook at South Florida airport comes after a nor’easter that swept across northeastern states.

“We get into 30 inches of snow up north in New York, so just took it as it is,” said another traveler. “Canceled out of LaGuardia, so we’re going into Rochester on the other side of the state, and hopefully we can get home.”

As Boston, New York and other cities dig their way out, flights on Tuesday were seemingly taking off on time after hundreds of cancellations since the weekend.

“You know, it is what it is, an extended vacation a little bit,” said a traveler.

It made for an extended weekend of sunshine for some travelers, many of whom said they aren’t so ready to face the bitter cold.

“It’s going to be really cold back home, and we don’t even have hats,” said Allison.

Meteorologists said there’s another storm expected to move across the Northeast on Wednesday and cover the region with a few more inches of snow. Carriers warn there could be disruptions throughout the week.

