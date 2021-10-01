MIAMI (WSVN) - Some of South Florida’s travel and hospitality industry leaders were celebrated in downtown Miami, with a little help from a member of 7News’ family.

The 30th Annual South Florida Tourism Professional of the Year Luncheon took place Thursday afternoon at the Hyatt Regency.

The travel industry nominees and the winner for this year’s award were announced during the event.

7News anchor and Bite with Belkys host Belkys Nerey hosted the luncheon.

The event raised $50,000 in scholarship money to benefit the Academy of Hospitality and Tourism program, which gives grants to deserving students wanting to enter that field.

