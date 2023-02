DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Tuesday marked the third day that a fire at a South Florida trash plant continues to smolder.

Flames continued to burn at the resources recovery facility in Doral.

Several hotspots are burning in two of the buildings.

Crews are having trouble getting to the source because the walls are caving in.

No injures have been reported.

