SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Trappers made a house call in Southwest Miami-Dade after an unwanted guest was spotted taking a dip in a swimming pool.

The Pesky Critters Wildlife Control organization was called out to a house located along West Calusa Club Drive, Sunday evening.

Trappers said the large reptile went swimming behind the home.

One of the trappers wrangled the scaly intruder, and his colleagues were able to record the capture on video.

They are currently looking for a place to take the gator to live in captivity. They can’t release it into the wild, because chances are it will come right back.

