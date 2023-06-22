WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A Weston family woke up to find a sneaky intruder in their swimming pool.

Pictures showed an alligator, seemingly unbothered, floating in the water, Monday morning.

Speaking with 7News on Thursday, the homeowner said he thinks the large reptile crawled into the pool area through a hole in the mesh screen enclosure.

The homeowner said he didn’t know what to do, so he called 911.

A professional trapper came and, after some resistance from the unwelcome guest, was able to remove the gator from the residence.

