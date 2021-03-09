Transportation workers donate water to Texans affected by winter storm

MIAMI (WSVN) - Local transportation workers are lending out a helping hand to Texans in need.

More than 4,000 gallons of water were loaded up Tuesday morning at Miami International Airport, set to be shipped to Dallas and Houston area residents that are still affected from February’s winter storm.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said that South Floridians help spontaneously like this because we know exactly what it feels like to suffer.

“Here in South Florida, we are so used to dealing with disaster. We had the hurricanes. Obviously, we know COVID, everybody has that, so our hearts go out to others who are suffering,” she said.

This effort was brought together by the Transportation Workers Union, American Airlines and Cargo Miami.

