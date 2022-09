MIAMI (WSVN) - Transit services will be temporarily suspended for Miami-Dade County.

Services are closed until further notice, which include the Metrobus, Metrorail, Metromover and special transportation services.

For schedule updates, click here.

More information will be available as conditions develop.

You can also find the official 2022 hurricane guide here.

