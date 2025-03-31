MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Shots rang out inside of a Miami-Dade Transit bus in Miami Gardens overnight, leaving two passengers dead, and police said the driver pulled the trigger.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting at the corner of Northeast Seventh Avenue and Miami Gardens Drive, just after 3 a.m. on Sunday.

Witnesses said they heard gunfire.

“I was just coming from the store. I heard six shots,” said an area resident who identified himself as Wave God.

Investigators said a fight broke out between the driver of the Metrobus and each of those victims broke out, and shortly after, the bus driver pulled out his weapon and fired those deadly shots.

“They were probably just trying to get to their next destination, and then somebody just decided to take their life, and that’s not even fair,” said Wave God.

Police and the Miami-Dade Department of Transportation confirmed that transit operators and not allowed to be armed.

Paramedics transported both victims to Aventura Hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

“I do not like the violence that’s going on in my neighborhood, in Miami Gardens,” said Wave God. “This is a beautiful neighborhood, and I don’t think that people should be committing genocide against one another.”

Miami Gardens Police’s Homicide Unit continues to investigate this shooting. Detectives have not announced any charges as of Sunday night.

