NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward County Transit bus collided with a pile of rocks early Wednesday morning in Northwest Miami-Dade, leading to emergency responses but no serious injuries, authorities said.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Northwest Sixth Avenue and 159th Street. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene, where 7Skyforce aerial footage captured first responders assisting a man from the bus.

7Skyforce showed that the bus driver struck the rock pile, which was part of a nearby construction site, in the dim early morning light. The driver appeared to not have seen the obstacle due to inadequate lighting and misplaced safety barriers behind the rocks.

One passenger was transported to a local hospital for evaluation following the incident. No serious injuries were reported.

