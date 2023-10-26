HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A transit bus collided with four vehicles in Hialeah.

The crash happened Thursday morning along Palm Avenue and West 23rd Street.

A black sedan, a pickup truck and a white SUV were badly damaged and towed away.

According to officials, at least one person suffered a foot injury and was taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.