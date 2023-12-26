The Miami-Dade County Department of Solid Waste (DSWM) is inviting residents to engage in the DSWM Christmas Tree Recycling Program.

On Tuesday, DSWM service area customers can responsibly dispose of their clean, decoration-free natural Christmas trees at select Trash and Recycling Centers (TRCs). The recycled trees will be transformed into mulch, available to customers on a first-come, first-served basis starting in spring 2024.

DSWM service area customers, encompassing single-family households in unincorporated Miami-Dade County and specific municipalities, including Aventura, Cutler Bay, Doral, and others, are encouraged to participate in this eco-friendly initiative.

Christmas Tree Recycling Centers:

Customers can drop off their Christmas trees at the following Trash and Recycling Centers (open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.):

North Dade – 21500 NW 47th Ave.

Norwood – 19901 NW 7th Ave.

Palm Springs North – 7870 NW 178th St.

Golden Glades – 140 NW 160th St.

West Little River – 1830 NW 79th St.

Snapper Creek – 2200 SW 117th Ave.

Sunset Kendall – 8000 SW 107th Ave.

West Perrine – 16651 SW 107th Ave.

Eureka Drive – 9401 SW 184th St.

South Miami Heights – 20800 SW 117th Ct.

Moody Drive – 12970 SW 268th St.

Additionally, the Home Chemical Collection Center at West Miami-Dade (8801 NW 58 St.) will accept natural Christmas trees from residents.

Christmas Tree Mulch Availability:

Mulch from recycled trees will be available at seven locations starting in spring 2024. Customers can sign up on the official website to receive email notifications when mulch becomes accessible. To collect mulch, customers are advised to bring a shovel and bags or pails.

Curbside Christmas Tree Collection:

For those unable to drop off their trees, curbside collection will commence on Wednesday, January 10th, with two sweeps scheduled:

First Sweep: January 10 – January 21 (Collection on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays)

January 10 – January 21 (Collection on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays) Final Sweep: January 24 – February 4 (Collection on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays)

Trees should be placed at the curb by the respective start dates. Whole or cut-up trees should not be put in green garbage or blue recycling carts.

Alternative Disposal Options:

Residents can use their scheduled bulky waste pickups if they prefer an alternative to the recycling or curbside collection options.

For additional details on the DSWM’s Christmas tree recycling and collection program, including drop-off locations and hours, customers can call 311 or visit Miami-Dade Solid Waste.

