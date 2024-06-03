AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A transformer fire caused significant power outages and traffic delays in the Aventura area.

Heavy traffic has been reported Monday evening in both the northbound and southbound lanes of Biscayne Boulevard at 178th Street, 180th Street, 182nd Street, and 183rd Street.

#AventuraPolice ​An FPL transformer caught fire near Del Prado. Traffic lights on 178, 180, 182 and 183rd along Biscayne Blvd are down. We have set up cones to control those (4) intersections. Expect traffic delays while FPL fixes the issue. @cityofaventura pic.twitter.com/4h52tz7DBS — Aventura Police (@aventurapolice) June 3, 2024

The fire has resulted in traffic lights being down at these intersections.

City officials have set up cones to manage traffic, but motorists should expect delays while crews with Florida Power & Light work to resolve the issue.

No injuries have been reported.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.