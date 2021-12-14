MIAMI (WSVN) - A transformer explosion in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood caused a major power outage.

A resident on Monday shared video with Only in Dade of the moment the electric box blew near Coral Way and Brickell Avenue, Monday night.

Nearby buildings and surrounding streets went completely dark, leaving about 800 customers without electricity.

A spokesperson for Florida Power and Light said the power was restored in about 30 minutes.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.