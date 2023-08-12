MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Animal trainers in Miami-Dade County are learning some new lessons so they can better help the dogs at their animal shelter, thanks to a nonprofit.

The staff at Miami-Dade Animal Services in Medley learned that sometimes it’s the trainers who need to learn a new trick.

That’s why on Friday, these workers received a lesson in how to better take care of animals — many of whom have had a “ruff” life.

The lesson came from the nonprofit Dogs Playing for Life.

“They’re a national organization that goes around the country, just giving best practices to all the shelters,” said Flora Beal, a spokesperson for MDAS. “They help us to identify the best way to work with each individual dog.”

“Dogs are naturally sociable creatures, so we want to give dogs the chance to, instead of living in social isolation in a shelter, to actually be able to get out and be dogs.” said Aaron Caldwell with Dogs Playing for Life

MDAS’ shelter currently houses hundreds of potential four-legged friends who need a loving owner.

Beal said that matching the right pup with the right home requires knowing what makes the animal tick.

“You know, when you identify their characteristics, their temperament, you’re really able to give them the best possible future life,” she said.

Especially for those dogs whose lives suddenly changed one day and may be having trouble adjusting.

“For example, some fearful dogs, right? So they’re a little bit scared, they’re unsure,” said Beal. “This is a new environment for them. They know that their families are lost to them; they don’t know why.”

Until then, the shelter is committed to giving them their best life.

“Sheltering in general has been set up in a way that we’ve kept dogs in social isolation, which is completely unnatural to them,” said Caldwell, “so we’re here to try to give them something that’s more realistic and normal.”

As they await their fur-ever home.

“We’re doing this work here, so that you don’t have as much work to do when you take them home,” said Beal.

