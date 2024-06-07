MIAMI (WSVN) - A stalled train caused significant traffic delays in Miami on Friday morning.

The incident occurred at 79th Street and Fourth Avenue, where a Brightline train was seen stuck on the tracks just south of 79th Street.

7Skyforce showed the blockage impacting eastbound traffic, with cars backed up all the way to Interstate 95.

This delay also affected passengers on the Brightline train. Drivers were advised to use alternative routes, such as 54th Street or 82nd Street, for westbound travel.

The roadways from 55th Street to 81st Street has since been reopened.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.