Trailer with over $10K in work tools stolen from SW Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Southwest Miami-Dade man has been left reeling after, he said, thieves stole a trailer from his home containing tools he needs to provide for his family.

Jehovanny Rodriguez said the theft took place on Wednesday outside of his home near Southwest 114th Avenue and 224th Street.

Inside the trailer are more than $10,000 worth of tools that he uses for work.

“Now we’re just hoping that somebody, please, can contact us and give us some information about the trailer, because, you know, that’s what I do for a living,” he said, “and I’m really worried about this at this point.”

Rodriguez said that until he gets his tools and trailer back, he will not be able to work.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

