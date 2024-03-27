HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A trailer rolled over on its side on Wednesday afternoon.

Hialeah Police responded to the area of West 84th Street and 36th Street.

According to police, the trailer becmae unhinged as the driver was making a turn.

The eastbound lanes of West 84th Street remained closed as of 2 p.m.

A tow truck was brought in and pulled the trailer back on its wheels.

The damaged hitch needed to be repaired before it could be hauled away.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

