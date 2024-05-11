MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews battled fierce flames after a trailer home caught fire in Miami Gardens.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze along the 19900 block of Northwest 37th Avenue, at around 5:10 a.m., Saturday.

The owner of the mobile home told 7News it is a total loss, but no one was inside at the time it ignited.

Cameras showed pieces of metal and a charred car next to the trailer.

Part of a neighbor’s trailer also caught fire. They were seen cleaning up the side of it.

Officials said it is unclear what led to the fire.

The owner said the electricity and the water were shut off several months ago because they’d put the trailer up for sale.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross are helping the residents impacted by this fire.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.