MIAMI (WSVN) - A trailer at the Wynwood Marketplace went up in flames during the overnight hours.

City of Miami Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the Code 2 fire in the area of Northwest 22nd Street and Second Avenue, just before 3 a.m., Saturday.

Video posted to social media by Only in Dade captured heavy smoke and flames.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.