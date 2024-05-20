MIAMI (WSVN) - Traffic tie-ups are set to intensify Monday night in Miami as the ramp from the Rickenbacker Causeway onto Interstate 95 northbound closes from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday, detouring drivers onto Southwest 26th Road.

On Wednesday and Thursday, lanes will reopen, but the ramp from the Rickenbacker onto US-1 southbound will be closed, with drivers again being detoured onto Southwest 26th Road.

These closures are necessary for workers to install a guardrail along the bridge. Officials attempted this work last month but faced challenges. In April, officials closed both the southbound ramp onto US-1 and the northbound ramp onto I-95 simultaneously.

“On my way out of Key Biscayne, it was about an hour and a half,” said one man when asked about the delays in April.

“I was five hours in that heavy traffic until I got to my home at 1 a.m.,” said another man.

Drivers reported being stuck in gridlock on Key Biscayne for up to eight hours.

“Some of them arrived at their home at 2 o’clock in the morning,” said one Key Biscayne resident. “For us who live here, we feel very uncomfortable about the situation because in case of an emergency.”

Driver heading into Mimi-Dade should also be aware that the I-395 Dolphin Interchange is undergoing a significant overhaul as part of a years-long design-build project. Additionally. I-95 east and west are also undergoing repairs.

