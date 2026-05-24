MIAMI (WSVN) - A bus caught on fire caused traffic trouble in Miami.

The scary situation happened on Saturday morning in the westbound lanes of State Road 826 at Northwest 27th Avenue.

Several emergency crews were seen responding to the scene.

All of the passengers were safely evacuated from the bus and put onto another one.

No word on what may have caused the fire.

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