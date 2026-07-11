NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Traffic on Interstate 95 near State Road 860 has appeared to resume after a rolled over cement truck caused emergency crews to briefly shut down two northbound lanes.

The rolled over cement truck had previously blocked off two lanes of traffic.

There has been no word on how the truck toppled over, or the condition of the driver.

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