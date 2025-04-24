MIAMI (WSVN) - All lanes on the MacArthur Causeway have reopened after a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist and a sedan shut down part of the roadway early Thursday morning.

According to Miami Beach Police, the crash occurred shortly after 4 a.m. between Fountain Street and Bridge Road. The motorcyclist was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where they later died from their injuries.

A portion of the causeway was closed for several hours as officers investigated the scene, causing significant delays for drivers heading eastbound toward Miami Beach. Motorists were temporarily forced to turn around at Fountain Street and use alternate routes, including the Venetian and Julia Tuttle causeways.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

