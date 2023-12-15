MIAMI (WSVN) - The anticipated traffic pattern change for southbound Interstate 95, directing traffic to eastbound Interstate 395, faces a weather delay. The new traffic configuration will now take effect on Wednesday morning, December 20.

Once the traffic shift goes into effect, drivers on southbound I-95 will continue to utilize exit 2D, redirecting them to the new eastbound I-395 bridges. Those intending to proceed to the MacArthur Causeway can remain in the left lanes onto mainline I-395.

Additionally, drivers seeking exits at NE 2 Avenue or Biscayne Boulevard would be able to use exit 2B on the right.

For drivers on northbound I-95 heading east on I-395, a lane merge to the left will be necessary upon entering the new I-395 bridges. The updated traffic pattern aims to improve the flow of traffic and enhance navigation in the area.

Despite the initial plan, the weather conditions have prompted a delay.

Electronic message boards and additional signage will be strategically placed to guide drivers through the modified traffic pattern.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.