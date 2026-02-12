MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials in Miami Beach are advising drivers to be cautious after an outage caused several traffic lights to stop functioning correctly.

According to city officials, several traffic lights on Collins Avenue between Lincoln Road to 24th Street and Washington Avenue between 10th Street and 20th Street stopped working properly following an apparent outage.

Officers were dispatched to each of the impacted intersections to direct drivers.

Officials say Florida Power & Light crews are working on resolving the issue that caused the lights to malfunction.

7Skyforce hovered over the area, capturing traffic piling up as drivers waited to be directed through each intersection.

While traffic is slowly moving, officials are advising anyone looking to drive through Miami Beach to proceed with caution in the impacted areas.

