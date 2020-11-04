Traffic light falls, hits car at Miami intersection

MIAMI (WSVN) - Some Miami drivers experienced some traffic trouble after a traffic light fell and hit a car at an intersection.

A traffic light fell in the area of Southwest 27th Avenue and 16th Street, Wednesday night.

It was left hanging by the wiring.

A car passing underneath the intersection was hit, but the driver was not hurt.

Police believe strong winds knocked it down.

