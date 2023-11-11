SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are investigating a charred vehicle after it was up in flames in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami Fire and Florida Highway Patrol reported the incident along State Road 874 between Miller Drive and Sunset Drive just before 6:45 a.m on Saturday.

The flames have been put out.

The traffic has now picked up speed compared to before.

What exactly caused the fire is still under investigation.

7News has reached out to FHP and Miami Fire for information.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.





