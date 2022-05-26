MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - A water main break is causing traffic problems in Miami Shores.

The rupture occurred Thursday near Northeast 96th Street, between Fifth and Sixth avenues.

At least two trees were uprooted near the main break, as water poured out.

Crews moved trees in the area to widen the curb.

Traffic is being moved around the break as crews continue to make repairs

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.