DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Drivers in Doral may encounter traffic delays Thursday afternoon as President Donald Trump arrives in South Florida to attend the LIV Golf tournament at his namesake resort.

According to the White House, Trump is scheduled to land at Miami International Airport around 4:35 p.m. before heading to Trump National Doral Golf Club at 4400 NW 87th Ave. just 10 minutes later.

While he may travel by helicopter, local drivers should still expect delays near the golf club.

The eastbound and westbound lanes of Northwest 36th Street between Northwest 79th and 87th avenues are likely to see disruptions with the president’s visit and the tournament underway.

Trump is expected to meet with the media upon arrival at the golf club before attending a LIV Golf dinner at 7:30 p.m. He is scheduled to leave Doral by helicopter at 9 p.m. and fly to Palm Beach, where he will spend the weekend at Mar-a-Lago.

