WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Emergency responders from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) and Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to a traffic crash with injuries on the northbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway/SR 826 at SW 8th Street in west Miami-Dade shortly after 4:45 pm today.

According to MDFR, personnel remain at the scene, but as of now, no transports have been reported. Meanwhile, the FHP website indicates that all northbound lanes are currently blocked due to the crash.

The collision has caused disruptions and congestion along this major expressway. Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes and exercise caution when traveling in the area.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.