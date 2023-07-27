NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - There was traffic trouble due to a wreck involving an 18-wheeler.
The incident happened Monday morning in the Golden Glades Interchange, which shut down the ramp from northbound 95 to the Palmetto Expressway westbound.
7Skyforce hovered over the jackknifed tractor-trailer.
No injuries were reported.
It’s unclear what caused the driver to lose control.
