NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - There was traffic trouble due to a wreck involving an 18-wheeler.

The incident happened Monday morning in the Golden Glades Interchange, which shut down the ramp from northbound 95 to the Palmetto Expressway westbound.

7Skyforce hovered over the jackknifed tractor-trailer.

No injuries were reported.

It’s unclear what caused the driver to lose control.

