Tractor-trailer spills fuel after colliding with SUV on Turnpike

MIAMI (WSVN) - A crash on the Florida Turnpike led to a highway headache.

A tractor-trailer and an SUV collided in the southbound lanes of the Turnpike near Southwest Eighth Street, Monday.

Both vehicles flipped over, with the tractor spilling 150 gallons of fuel.

Traffic was backed up for quite some time, as crews worked to get the vehicles back on their wheels and clean everything up.

