NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Drivers faced some traffic trouble Tuesday morning after a tractor trailer overturned in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Officials closed all but one lane as crews cleaned up the mess.

The big rig rolled over along Okeechobee Road and Northwest 154th Street.

No one was hurt.

