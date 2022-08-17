WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - All lanes on the Turnpike are closed after a tractor trailer rolled over.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and the Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene near Northwest 106th St., Wednesday.

Traffic has been backed up as the tractor trailer blocked all three lanes of northbound traffic.

The driver of the vehicle was OK, but fuel was spilled due to crash.

The tractor trailer is fully refrigerated and will have to be unloaded before crews turn it over.

A hazmat unit was requested.

This is a single vehicle crash.

Drivers are urged to take 25th St., 36th St., and the 836 exit as alternates.

