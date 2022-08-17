WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - All lanes of the Florida Turnpike are closed after a tractor trailer rolled over.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and the Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene near Northwest 106th St., Wednesday afternoon.

According to FHP, the driver of the tractor trailer was traveling on the entrance ramp to the Turnpike when they failed to properly negotiate the curve on the ramp, causing it to overturn.

The vehicle came to final rest blocking all northbound lanes.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash also caused some fuel to be spilled onto the roadway. A hazmat unit has been called to the scene.

The tractor trailer is fully refrigerated and will have to be unloaded before crews can turn it right side up.

Drivers are urged to take Northwest 25th Street, 36th Street, and the 836 exits as alternates.

