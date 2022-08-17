WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - All lanes of the Florida Turnpike have reopened after crews cleared a messy scene following a tractor trailer rollover.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and the Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene near Northwest 106th St., Wednesday afternoon.

According to FHP, the driver of the tractor trailer was traveling on the entrance ramp to the Turnpike when they failed to properly negotiate the curve on the ramp, causing it to overturn.

The vehicle came to final rest blocking all northbound lanes.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash also caused some fuel to be spilled onto the roadway. A hazmat unit was called to the scene to clean up the mess.

The tractor trailer is fully refrigerated and was unloaded before crews were able to turn it right side up.

Multiple cranes were used in order to lift the trailer.

All lanes reopened around 4:30 p.m.