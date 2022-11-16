NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A tractor trailer caught on fire on the Turnpike.

Fire rescue arrived to the scene on the Turnpike southbound just before the 41st Street exit, Wednesday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where black smoke emitted from the downed tractor trailer.

Crews worked to put the flames out.

The condition of the driver of the tractor trailer is unknown.

Southbound traffic came to a complete stop.

All lanes southbound have been closed.

