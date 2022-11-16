DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A tractor-trailer caught on fire on the Florida Turnpike in West Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the blaze on the southbound lanes of the expressway just before the Northwest 41st Street exit, Wednesday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where black smoke billowed from the broken down tractor-trailer.

The driver escaped from the vehicle unharmed.

All southbound lanes were closed for some time while crews worked to put out the flames. They have have since reopened.

