Tractor-trailer catches fire on Okeechobee Road

MIAMI (WSVN) - A big rig went up in flames on Okeechobee Road in Miami-Dade.

7 SkyForce flew overhead near Northwest 137th Avenue and West Okeechobee Road as a heavy plume of smoke was seen coming out of the truck.

The tractor-trailer was consumed by the flames.

Firefighters doused the truck, which is now just a pile of burned debris.

No one was inside at the time of the fire.

