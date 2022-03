HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A tractor trailer was left a charred ruin in Hialeah Gardens.

The tractor trailer caught on fire Thursday, near Northwest 87th Avenue and West Okeechobee Road.

Fire crews worked quickly to put out the flames.

The truck driver wasn’t in the cab at the time.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.