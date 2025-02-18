NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Toyota of North Miami delivered an act of kindness to North Miami Police Officer who don’t always get to see sunlight.

The company sponsored a special breakfast Tuesday at the North Miami Police Department.

Company representatives said officers who work overnight don’t always get recognized and they are happy to change that.

“These are the people who work late night shifts in our community and maybe they don’t get the recognition everyday as they should. So today we’re giving back and just saying thank you to our community,” said Juan Dominguez of Toyota of North Miami.

“When they’re out there we’re asleep. Most people only see these officers when something tragic happens or not under great circumstances. So to have Toyota of North Miami come out, bring food, remind them that they are recognized, that they are valued, it goes a long way,” said NMPD Major Kessler Brooks.

The week-long acts of kindness is something Toyota of North Miami has participated in for decades.

