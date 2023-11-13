OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - There was a tense situation in Opa-locka after emergency crews responded to a strange scent in the area.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) responded to reports of a strong chemical smell emanating from a warehouse near Northwest 38th Court and Northwest 135th Street, Monday.

Arriving at 5:24 a.m., MDFR units, including Hazmat, discovered an ammonia leak within the commercial building. Immediate actions were taken to cap the leak and efforts are underway to decontaminate the affected area.

As of now, there are no reported injuries. MDFR units remain on-site, finalizing a ventilation plan to ensure the safety of the neighborhood.

