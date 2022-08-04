SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two fathers of Surfside collapse victims unveiled a new sign that read “98 Points of Light Way”, which will be in front of the condo collapse site.

The new landmark will honor the 98 lives that were lost in the condo collapse.

The street name was approved in Tallahassee, which was led by Senator Jason Pizzo.

It’s a small way of honoring those who were killed in the deadly collapse so that even after a new building is constructed, people will still remember what happened when they drive by.

“And now, when you pass this street, years from now you will always remember, always remember, what happened here on that terrible day,” said Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez, director of the Miami-Dade Police Department.

“This is such an emotion, but beautiful way to show honor and respect for our 98 loved ones,” said Pablo Langesfeld, who lost his daughter in the condo collapse. “It means a lot to all of us. Those little things will keep those 98 souls alive. It’s been over 14 months since this tragedy occurred, and we demand answers.”

Langesfeld and other family members of the victims who died wished that the collapse could have been persevered, but a developer from Dubai bought the land and plans to build a new luxury condo.

That has not deterred family remembers from building a memorial right next to where the collapse happened.

